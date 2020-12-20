Environmental Waste International Inc. (EWS.V) (CVE:EWS) Shares Gap Up to $0.25

Environmental Waste International Inc. (EWS.V) (CVE:EWS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.28. Environmental Waste International Inc. (EWS.V) shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 28,906 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$51.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13.

Environmental Waste International Inc. (EWS.V) Company Profile (CVE:EWS)

Environmental Waste International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops environmental products for waste treatment and disposal in Canada and the United States. It researches, designs, develops, sells, and maintains systems based on the patented Reverse Polymerization process and related delivery system.

