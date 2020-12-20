EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,689 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in EQT by 1,276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in EQT by 414.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQT. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on EQT in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EQT from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. MKM Partners increased their price target on EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on EQT in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.44. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. The business had revenue of $172.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

