Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Hubbell Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HUBB)

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) – Stock analysts at G.Research increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hubbell in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 17th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $8.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.00. G.Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for Hubbell’s FY2022 earnings at $9.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.55 EPS.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens upped their price target on Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hubbell from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hubbell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.33.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $155.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $85.62 and a 1-year high of $166.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.14 and a 200 day moving average of $141.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total value of $490,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,341.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Nord sold 24,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total value of $3,677,630.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 211,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,507,866.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,944 shares of company stock valued at $10,188,737 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. UBS Group AG increased its position in Hubbell by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 35,019 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in Hubbell by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

