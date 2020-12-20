Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Spirit Realty Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 15th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.78 per share for the year. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $112.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.09 and a beta of 1.04. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

