ESBC (ESBC) Price Hits $0.0077 on Top Exchanges

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 28.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and Graviex. Over the last seven days, ESBC has traded 63% lower against the US dollar. ESBC has a market cap of $194,648.13 and approximately $25,457.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ESBC alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00110560 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00007244 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00026115 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00011369 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003970 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC is a coin. ESBC’s total supply is 25,468,609 coins and its circulating supply is 25,201,166 coins. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ESBC

ESBC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.