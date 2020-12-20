Eudaimonia Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 938 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 47.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $56.13 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $57.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.68. The company has a market capitalization of $101.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.6114 dividend. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 47.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. National Bank Financial lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. CSFB initiated coverage on The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.45.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

