Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys New Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 498.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Fastly in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLY opened at $101.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.03 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.35 and a 200 day moving average of $82.05. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.59 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fastly news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total value of $362,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,542,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 7,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $631,485.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 258,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,018,274.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 820,297 shares of company stock valued at $71,640,631 over the last ninety days. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSLY. Pritchard Capital cut their price target on Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Fastly from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

