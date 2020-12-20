Eudaimonia Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 2.1% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,172,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,562,000 after acquiring an additional 86,587 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Stericycle by 0.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,504,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,814,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Stericycle by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 941,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,718,000 after purchasing an additional 30,184 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Stericycle by 7.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 845,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,337,000 after purchasing an additional 57,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in Stericycle by 76.7% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 783,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,436,000 after purchasing an additional 340,210 shares in the last quarter.

Get Stericycle alerts:

SRCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.63.

SRCL opened at $70.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $79.50.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Stericycle’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.