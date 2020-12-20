Eudaimonia Partners LLC Makes New Investment in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BWA. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 76.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.2% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWA. Bank of America lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays downgraded BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $38.62 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $45.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.09.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.