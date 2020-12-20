Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 1,114 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,965 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 1,960.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $988,810.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,320.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. HSBC cut Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.42.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

