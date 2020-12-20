Eudaimonia Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth about $38,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 12.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 27.4% during the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,374,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,085.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,864.31.

BKNG stock opened at $2,099.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.24, a PEG ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,170.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,983.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,796.43.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $45.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

