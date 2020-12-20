Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) PT Raised to $150.00 at Northland Securities

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

EEFT stock opened at $144.56 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $167.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.76 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.76.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.59. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $664.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rick Weller sold 48,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.22, for a total transaction of $5,912,020.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,106,687.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 25,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.56, for a total value of $3,262,299.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,253,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,382,051.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,002 shares of company stock worth $20,596,511 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter worth $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter worth $64,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 130.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

