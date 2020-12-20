Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

EVLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77. The company has a market cap of $535.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Evelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $11.84.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David R. Epstein acquired 7,700 shares of Evelo Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $51,282.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVLO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 39.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 12.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

