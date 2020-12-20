Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) to report $6.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year sales of $6.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 million to $16.31 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $54.83 million, with estimates ranging from $34.88 million to $88.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Evofem Biosciences.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07.

Several research firms have recently commented on EVFM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 64.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 45,320 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC increased its position in Evofem Biosciences by 15.5% during the third quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 1,033,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 138,505 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Evofem Biosciences by 91.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 96,709 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Evofem Biosciences by 26.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 200,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Evofem Biosciences by 43.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,263 shares during the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVFM stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. Evofem Biosciences has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $7.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $171.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.27.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evofem Biosciences (EVFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.