ExclusiveCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $548,407.67 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 20th. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $548,407.67 and approximately $5,034.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0937 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00021100 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001106 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

