ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 17,011.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 214.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $36.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.76. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $40.15. The company has a market capitalization of $512.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.39. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $274.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Sidoti cut Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub cut Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet cut Shoe Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Shoe Carnival from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

