ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,023 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 236.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,959 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 38.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,440 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 184.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 30,183 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 938.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 465,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 420,719 shares in the last quarter. 25.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DB shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 10th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $11.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.69. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $11.96.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

