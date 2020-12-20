ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Ossiam lifted its position in Gartner by 229.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 2,857.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gartner from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

NYSE IT opened at $157.94 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $165.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.36, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.46 million. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,629,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 33,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total value of $5,322,084.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,225,970.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,238 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

