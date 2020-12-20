ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USX. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,261,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 434,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 341,873 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $1,685,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter worth $1,745,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 108.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 187,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John C. Rickel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,051. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert D. Pischke acquired 11,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $78,974.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 140,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,193.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Xpress Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

NYSE:USX opened at $6.92 on Friday. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.86. The company has a market cap of $343.25 million, a P/E ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 2.27.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $431.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.04 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

