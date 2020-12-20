ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $422,000 Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 62,185 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,812,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,019 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,008,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,563,000 after purchasing an additional 65,264 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,003,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,523,000 after purchasing an additional 371,942 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,781,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,699,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNB opened at $9.31 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $12.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $307.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.01 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FNB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

In related news, Director Mary Jo Dively purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,355.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $56,620 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

