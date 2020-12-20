ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 503.5% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 43,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,500,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $72.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $94.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.47.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Calavo Growers’s previous annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 1.68%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is currently 38.08%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVGW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, National Securities began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

