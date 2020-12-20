Expanse Price Reaches $0.0409 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0409 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges. Expanse has a total market cap of $768,228.96 and approximately $8,670.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

