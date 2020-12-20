Express (NYSE:EXPR) Shares Up 9.4%

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) was up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 6,384,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 3,046,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.94.

Get Express alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $75.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.66). Express had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 119.08%. On average, analysts expect that Express, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Express by 143.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,514,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,396 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $740,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Express by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 624,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 283,900 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Express by 281.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 354,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 261,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

About Express (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of February 1, 2020, it operated 381 primarily mall-based retail stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as 214 factory outlet stores.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.