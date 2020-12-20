Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $323.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) to announce $323.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $326.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $321.34 million. Fair Isaac posted sales of $298.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $374.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

FICO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.43.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.83, for a total transaction of $2,164,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,318,713.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total value of $161,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,446.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,829 shares of company stock valued at $6,715,951 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 354.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded down $5.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $521.98. The stock had a trading volume of 346,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,413. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $177.65 and a 52 week high of $530.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 66.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $470.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $435.92.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

