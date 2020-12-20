FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given “Sell” Rating at DZ Bank

FedEx (NYSE:FDX)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FDX. Evercore ISI began coverage on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays upgraded FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.72.

FDX stock opened at $275.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $281.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $72.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. FedEx has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FedEx news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 5,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.95, for a total value of $1,309,683.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,257.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,163 shares of company stock worth $21,516,621. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in FedEx by 17.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in FedEx by 1,156.2% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,409 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,667,000 after buying an additional 39,033 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 251.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,625 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,112,000 after buying an additional 97,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its position in FedEx by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

