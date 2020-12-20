Feng-Ming Wang Sells 5,429 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 5,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $489,967.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,578,536.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of AMBA opened at $88.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.05 and a beta of 1.48. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $95.50.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.09 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMBA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ambarella from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

