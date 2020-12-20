Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FRRVY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Friday, September 25th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ferrovial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRRVY opened at $27.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Ferrovial has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $32.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.37.

Ferrovial Company Profile

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator worldwide. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private work projects; and development, finance, and operation of toll road concessions. Its construction activities include highways, tunnels, railways, bridges and viaducts, airports, intelligent toll systems, energy restoration, aqueducts, water treatment plants, port infrastructures, desalination plants, digesters, thermal drying plants, chimneys and silos, and other construction, as well as operation and maintenance services of urban and industrial waste water treatment plants, and water treatment and desalination plants.

