Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Raymond James

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 44.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Finning International from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered Finning International to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Finning International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Finning International from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Finning International from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Get Finning International alerts:

FINGF opened at $21.52 on Friday. Finning International has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $21.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.00.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

Recommended Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.