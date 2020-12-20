First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Shares Up 0.1%

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) shot up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $104.94 and last traded at $104.09. 4,336 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 7,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.94.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.27.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:FAD)

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

