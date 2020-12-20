FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in FirstService by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in FirstService during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in FirstService during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSV shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of FirstService from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.14.

NASDAQ FSV opened at $132.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.50 and a beta of 0.93. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $145.84.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.55 million. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.14%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

