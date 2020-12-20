FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,011 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $8,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,995,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $961,997,000 after purchasing an additional 575,561 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $141,124,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,615,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,736,000 after buying an additional 270,353 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 995.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 279,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,241,000 after buying an additional 253,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,149,000 after buying an additional 229,748 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $273.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. 140166 reduced their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.89.

In related news, CFO Eric Dey sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.13, for a total transaction of $340,256.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,193.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $279.47 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.51 and a 12 month high of $329.85. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.25.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $585.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.76 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

