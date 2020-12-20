Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 4.39% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Flex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Flex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.36.

Get Flex alerts:

Shares of Flex stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. Flex has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.38.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Flex’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Flex will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flex news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $110,617.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 21,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $362,498.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,262 shares of company stock worth $529,956 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Flex by 8.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Flex by 14.7% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flex by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 14,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.