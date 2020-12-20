Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.50. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 15,387 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

The company has a market cap of $30.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 million.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

