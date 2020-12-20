Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Flexsteel Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Flexsteel Industries has raised its dividend payment by 15.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of FLXS opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average is $21.11. Flexsteel Industries has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $35.44. The firm has a market cap of $252.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.86.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.24 million during the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%.

In other news, Director Matthew Kaness bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.28 per share, for a total transaction of $190,960.00. Also, CFO Derek P. Schmidt bought 11,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $283,497.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 19,135 shares of company stock valued at $498,767 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables, buffets and storage, and ottomans; and bedroom furniture, including benches, beds, dressers and armoires, and nightstands.

