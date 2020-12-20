Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group downgraded Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLGZY opened at $6.96 on Friday. Flughafen Zürich has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

About Flughafen Zürich

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

