Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) (LON:FLTR) Shares Gap Down to $15,490.00

Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) (LON:FLTR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15,490.00, but opened at $15,065.00. Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) shares last traded at $15,130.00, with a volume of 118,660 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a £175 ($228.64) target price on Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,631.82 ($125.84).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of £24.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 163.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of £138.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of £122.81.

Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) Company Profile (LON:FLTR)

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

