Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Trading Up 6.9%

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) shares were up 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $146.45 and last traded at $145.85. Approximately 3,027,948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,627,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.42.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fortinet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.26.

Get Fortinet alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.84 and a 200 day moving average of $127.77. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $297,906.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $783,699.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,995.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,189. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Fortinet by 75.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after buying an additional 15,622 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 2,512.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 304,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,790,000 after buying an additional 292,777 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Fortinet by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 212,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,128,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.