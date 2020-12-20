Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Shares Down 7.8%

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) dropped 7.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.36. Approximately 2,145,559 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 362% from the average daily volume of 464,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.21).

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 0.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 236,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 705,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 66,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 96,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.