Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Shares Down 19%

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)’s share price dropped 19% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.35 and last traded at $32.14. Approximately 1,848,177 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 881% from the average daily volume of 188,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.70.

FREQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.66.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 15,714 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $327,008.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,122,493.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 4,500 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $95,085.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,685.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,290 shares of company stock worth $3,582,111. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 135.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 220.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 48,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,484,000. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

