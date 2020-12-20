fuboTV Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($6.35) Per Share (OTCMKTS:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc. (OTCMKTS:FUBO) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for fuboTV in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter expects that the company will earn ($6.35) per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for fuboTV’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.78 million.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FUBO. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $29.00 to $36.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, fuboTV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.79.

fuboTV stock opened at $39.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $40.18.

In other fuboTV news, Chairman Edgar Bronfman, Jr. bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

