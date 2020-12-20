Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.23

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.23 and traded as high as $3.90. Full House Resorts shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 278,463 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FLL shares. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Full House Resorts from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum started coverage on Full House Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $101.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.30. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $41.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.52 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl G. Braunlich sold 33,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $113,697.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,141.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Elaine Guidroz sold 8,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $31,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the third quarter worth $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 51,394 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 745,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 10,972 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 32.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full House Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLL)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 855 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-room hotel; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

