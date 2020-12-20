Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.14.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FNKO. Piper Sandler upgraded Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Funko from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodson Capital Management LP raised its position in Funko by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,310,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,380,000 after purchasing an additional 160,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Funko by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 123,082 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Funko by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,425,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,254,000 after acquiring an additional 25,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Funko by 777.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,017,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 901,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Funko in the second quarter valued at $5,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

Funko stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.65. Funko has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $567.52 million, a P/E ratio of -42.33, a PEG ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 2.38.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $191.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.10 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Funko will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

