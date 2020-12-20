FUTURAX (FTXT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. FUTURAX has a total market capitalization of $7,730.77 and $3,077.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One FUTURAX token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Fatbtc, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00006310 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00056947 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 54.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001665 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00020403 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004948 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003808 BTC.

FUTURAX Token Profile

FUTURAX (CRYPTO:FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Fatbtc, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

