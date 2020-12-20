FVCBankcorp (OTCMKTS:FVCB) Shares Up 8.6%

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FVCB) rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $15.10. Approximately 105,314 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 381% from the average daily volume of 21,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.26.

FVCBankcorp (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 million.

In other news, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. Also, Director Daniel M. Testa sold 4,814 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $63,881.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,565.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVCB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 63.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in FVCBankcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in FVCBankcorp by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

About FVCBankcorp (OTCMKTS:FVCB)

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

