FY2020 EPS Estimates for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Eli Lilly and in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.56 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.34 EPS.

LLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

LLY stock opened at $171.40 on Friday. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $117.06 and a fifty-two week high of $173.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $163.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 301.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,838,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

