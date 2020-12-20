Garlicoin Price Hits $0.0050 on Exchanges (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last week, Garlicoin has traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. Garlicoin has a total market cap of $307,678.71 and approximately $208.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Garlicoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinFalcon, CryptoBridge and Nanex.

Garlicoin Profile

GRLC is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 61,438,369 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io.

Buying and Selling Garlicoin

Garlicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and CoinFalcon. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

