Geeq (GEEQ) Trading 6% Higher This Week

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 20th. Over the last week, Geeq has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $132,833.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geeq token can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001390 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Geeq alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00147108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00022399 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.38 or 0.00799506 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00176539 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00371927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00077201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00118686 BTC.

About Geeq

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,788,887 tokens. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news.

Buying and Selling Geeq

Geeq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.