Genaro Network (GNX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $385,234.00

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last week, Genaro Network has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Genaro Network has a market cap of $3.05 million and $385,234.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genaro Network token can currently be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io, DigiFinex and Allcoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00056542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.32 or 0.00362578 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 90.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003183 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00017470 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00025876 BTC.

Genaro Network Token Profile

Genaro Network (GNX) is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,289,777 tokens. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network. Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network.

Genaro Network Token Trading

Genaro Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, HitBTC, Bibox, BigONE, Gate.io, CoinMex, DigiFinex, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genaro Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genaro Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

