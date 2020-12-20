General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.75 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “General Finance Corporation provides mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space solutions. General Finance Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GFN. ValuEngine raised shares of General Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of General Finance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Finance currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.38.

General Finance stock opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. General Finance has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $11.24. The company has a market capitalization of $259.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.86.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $82.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.10 million. General Finance had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 18.87%. Analysts forecast that General Finance will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 2,997 shares of General Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $301,018.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,540.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,033 shares of company stock valued at $504,777 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in General Finance by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,233,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after purchasing an additional 115,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in General Finance by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in General Finance by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 559,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 48,192 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in General Finance by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in General Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 23.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Finance Company Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

