Genesis Land Development Corp. (GDC.TO) to Issue None Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:GDC)

Genesis Land Development Corp. (GDC.TO) (TSE:GDC) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, January 11th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.

TSE GDC opened at C$2.37 on Friday. Genesis Land Development Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.81 and a 12 month high of C$2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.90, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$99.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.46.

About Genesis Land Development Corp. (GDC.TO)

Genesis Land Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of land, residential lots, and homes primarily in the greater Calgary area, Canada. It operates through two segments, Land Development and Home Building. The Land Development segment acquires, plans, rezones, subdivides, services, and sells residential lots, and commercial and industrial lands to third-party developers and builders.

